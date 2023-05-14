Influential Figures

In honor of Mother's Day...
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
Through and through they are matriarchal peacekeepers
sagacious stewards of grace
compassionate counselors
And some seasons
mourners of offspring’s early departure
consolers during postpartum period
advocates for the child that is unseen
Moreover they
yearn for perpetual growth
pine for restorative peace
pray for impartial love
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.