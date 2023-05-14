Influential Figures

In honor of Mother's Day...

junce11/Adobestock

junce11/Adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

Through and through they are matriarchal peacekeepers
sagacious stewards of grace
compassionate counselors
And some seasons
mourners of offspring’s early departure
consolers during postpartum period
advocates for the child that is unseen
Moreover they
yearn for perpetual growth
pine for restorative peace
pray for impartial love

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.


Related Videos
Related Content

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Increasing Social Justice in Psychiatry

May 20th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

"Spring"

May 19th 2023

Unrestrained

May 14th 2023

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Increasing Social Justice in Psychiatry

May 20th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

"Spring"

May 19th 2023

Unrestrained

May 14th 2023

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Increasing Social Justice in Psychiatry

May 20th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

"Spring"

May 19th 2023

Unrestrained

May 14th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.