"I know I have the blood of survivors coursing through my veins; I know the lament of our loss must warm us again and again down in the belly of the whale..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares "Land Ho," by Kwame Dawes, editor of the literary journal, Prairie Schooner and a professor of English at the University of Nebraska.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.