Medical Marriages With a Specialty of Psychiatry

Blog
Article

How can you make a marriage last if you are a psychiatrist?

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, celebrates 55 years of marriage to his wife, Rusti. The divorce rate is approximately 50% in a first marriage, and 60% in a second marriage. So the question is: how can you make a marriage last as a clinician, specifically as a psychiatrist? Do you carry your work into the home, and does it affect your partner? Dr Moffic explains how to create an environment of "more love."

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Related Videos
heart
uncertainty
bystander
Discrimination
MLK
love
baggage
Related Content
brain

Did Szasz Misunderstand Virchow’s Concept of Disease?

February 21st 2024
Article
Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021
Podcast
vote

No Labels: The Promise of a Mixed Presidential Nomination

February 20th 2024
Article
Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021
Podcast
healing trauma

The Power of Caring Adulthood Experiences

February 16th 2024
Article
psychoanalysis

Jacques Lacan: The Psychoanalyst of Lac(k)

February 16th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.