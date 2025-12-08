News|Videos|December 8, 2025

Necessity of Mindfulness and Vulnerability in Psychiatric Treatment

Psyched Perspectives

Explore the transformative power of vulnerability in mental health and human connection with insights from Manizeh Mirza-Gruber, MD, and Frank Clark, MD.

Frank Clark, MD, sits down with Manizeh Mirza-Gruber, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist and certified mindfulness and mind–body medicine practitioner, about the role of vulnerability, presence, and collective awareness in contemporary psychiatric practice. Mirza-Gruber emphasized that vulnerability, both as clinicians and as human beings, requires allowing internal experiences to arise without judgment and acknowledging their legitimacy. She characterized vulnerability not as weakness but as a source of authentic connection that strengthens the therapeutic alliance and fosters psychological safety.1

With personal experience and clinical examples, Mirza-Gruber illustrated how simple acts of shared presence, such as pausing and breathing with a patient, can open space for emotional release and deepen trust. She highlights that clinicians often default to action and productivity at the expense of presence. Reaffirming principles of interdependence, she noted that healing is best facilitated when clinicians and patients recognize their shared humanity.2 This includes cultivating practices that support collective awareness, rather than isolating emotional experiences within individuals.

For trainees and early-career clinicians, Mirza-Gruber underscored the importance of integrating mindfulness, compassion, and embodied awareness into medical training. She argued that current models of care often neglect these dimensions, leading to fragmentation, burnout, and diminished continuity. To improve care delivery, she hoped for systems that normalize emotional expression, prioritize relational connection, and incorporate mind–body skills across disciplines.

This episode of Psyched Perspectives highlights the therapeutic value of vulnerability, shared presence, and collective compassion in psychiatric practice, suggesting that these capacities are essential for fostering meaningful engagement and advancing holistic care.

References

1. Keng SL, Smoski MJ, Robins CJ. Effects of mindfulness on psychological health: a review of empirical studies. Clin Psychol Rev. 2011;31(6):1041-1056.

2. Groves P. Mindfulness in psychiatry - where are we now?. BJPsych Bull. 2016;40(6):289-292

