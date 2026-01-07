Publication|Articles|January 7, 2026

Psychiatric Times

  • Vol 43, Issue 1

New Adventures in the Digital Space

Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Psychiatric Times will offer digital-only issues in February, July, September, and December, featuring interactive content and video insights.
  • Print issues will transition to a standard magazine size, enhancing portability and environmental consciousness.
SHOW MORE

Psychiatric Times embraces innovation with interactive digital issues and a new print format, enhancing accessibility for psychiatric clinicians.

Based on your feedback and the ever-evolving online landscape, I am proud to share that this year, Psychiatric Times will be trying out new interactive, digital-only issues for 4 months. In February, July, September, and December, you can find our issues exclusively online, now with interactive figures, video insights, and more.

Additionally, as we try to stay environmentally conscious, your print issues will look a little different. Rather than the large, tabloid size you have come to expect, print issues will be moving toward a standard magazine size—making them more convenient for travel and reading ease.

While things are changing, I want to emphasize that we are still the Psychiatric Times you know and love, and will continue to be the platform of choice for psychiatric clinicians—in print and our new digital mediums. We welcome your feedback and cannot wait to continue serving you in 2026!

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences

Articles in this issue

2 days ago

Our Continued Commitment to the Cutting Edge

3 days ago

From Approval to Practice: How Has Cobenfy’s New Mechanism of Action Impacted Psychiatry?

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Jersey City Psychiatry
In-Person Event

Jersey City Psychiatry

October 2-3, 2026

Register now!
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

December 4-5, 2026

Register now!
Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care
Video

Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care

John Koo, MD; T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia

Ilan Melnick, MD; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Maria Collado, MD, FAPA

View more
Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; Erin C. Crown, MHSPAS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Juan D. Oms, MD, FAPA; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Ginger Shupe, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more