New Adventures in the Digital Space

Based on your feedback and the ever-evolving online landscape, I am proud to share that this year, Psychiatric Times will be trying out new interactive, digital-only issues for 4 months. In February, July, September, and December, you can find our issues exclusively online, now with interactive figures, video insights, and more.

Additionally, as we try to stay environmentally conscious, your print issues will look a little different. Rather than the large, tabloid size you have come to expect, print issues will be moving toward a standard magazine size—making them more convenient for travel and reading ease.

While things are changing, I want to emphasize that we are still the Psychiatric Times you know and love, and will continue to be the platform of choice for psychiatric clinicians—in print and our new digital mediums. We welcome your feedback and cannot wait to continue serving you in 2026!

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences