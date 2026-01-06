- Vol 43, Issue 1
Our Continued Commitment to the Cutting Edge
Key Takeaways
- Psychiatric Times is adapting to changes in the media landscape by featuring a single story on each cover, offering practical clinical insights.
- The current issue focuses on muscarinic cholinergic circuitry in schizophrenia, highlighting new drugs targeting this system.
Psychiatric Times is adapting to the evolving media landscape, focusing on impactful stories and insights, starting with schizophrenia and lifestyle psychiatry.
At Psychiatric Times, we have a continued commitment to providing the most cutting-edge experience for you, our readers. Part of that is adaptability in the midst of a changing media landscape. Starting this year, every subsequent cover will feature a single story—a clinical issue or commentary with practical insights to help you in your everyday practice. In this issue, we highlight muscarinic cholinergic circuitry in schizophrenia, the new drugs to target this system, and how lifestyle psychiatry measures can improve overall patient outcomes. Next month, we’ll debut the updated cover format in our February digital interactive issue.
