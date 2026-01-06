Our Continued Commitment to the Cutting Edge

At Psychiatric Times, we have a continued commitment to providing the most cutting-edge experience for you, our readers. Part of that is adaptability in the midst of a changing media landscape. Starting this year, every subsequent cover will feature a single story—a clinical issue or commentary with practical insights to help you in your everyday practice. In this issue, we highlight muscarinic cholinergic circuitry in schizophrenia, the new drugs to target this system, and how lifestyle psychiatry measures can improve overall patient outcomes. Next month, we’ll debut the updated cover format in our February digital interactive issue.

Be sure to check out our entire catalog of issues here .