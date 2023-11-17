"Perhaps the world will end at the kitchen table, while we are laughing and crying, eating of the last sweet bite."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Perhaps the World Ends Here," by Joy Harjo, the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.