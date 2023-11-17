Perhaps the World Ends Here

Blog
Article

"Perhaps the world will end at the kitchen table, while we are laughing and crying, eating of the last sweet bite."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Perhaps the World Ends Here," by Joy Harjo, the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Related Videos
Related Content

How JFK Killed My Father

November 15th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables

November 6th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Lane Closure

October 28th 2023

Evening Hawk

October 27th 2023

How JFK Killed My Father

November 15th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables

November 6th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Lane Closure

October 28th 2023

Evening Hawk

October 27th 2023

How JFK Killed My Father

November 15th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables

November 6th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Lane Closure

October 28th 2023

Evening Hawk

October 27th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.