Planned FDA Investigational New Drug Application: SPC-15 for the Treatment of PTSD

Silo Pharma today announced that it has chosen to partner with Allucent, a global full-service clinical research organization, to support their planned submission of an investigational new drug (IND) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a phase 1 clinical trial of SPC-15 for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).1

SPC-15 is a its intranasal prophylactic and novel serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist that utilizes biomarkers for the treatment of PTSD, anxiety, and other stress-induced affective disorders. Early data on SPC-15 indicate that its optimized patient safety profile and therapeutic delivery may provide additive benefits for combating stress-induced pathophysiology at both behavioral and neural levels.2

Allucent is a global provider of comprehensive drug development solutions, and helps to bring new therapies forward by solving the distinct challenges faced in the biopharma space.

“We believe that a partnership with Allucent is a significant move forward in bringing our novel PTSD therapeutic to the clinic,” said Eric Weisblum, the CEO of Silo. “With Allucent’s expertise, we believe our IND will provide a sound rationale for clinical development, beginning with protocols for dose-ranging studies to assess the pharmacokinetics and safety profile for SPC-15. We expect to receive positive preclinical results in these categories which should meet the FDA’s clinical trial standards.”

Silo Pharma conducted preclinical studies of SPC-15 in collaboration with Columbia University under a sponsored research agreement and option. Data from an IND-enabling GLP-compliant toxicology and toxicokinetic study, as well as findings from a drug-device study of the formulation-specific intranasal spray system used for SPC-15 drug delivery, are expected in early 2026. With this data, Silo Pharma intends to pursue the FDA’s 505(b)(2) accelerated regulatory pathway for clinical development of SPC-15.

“Moving forward, we intend to seek the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for approval of SPC-15, a drug development route that can significantly shorten clinical timelines for FDA approval and reduce drug development costs,” Weisblum added.2

Silo Pharma currently expects to submit the IND in 2026 and initiate its first in-human SPC-15 trial following the FDA’s approval.

With no new PTSD drug approvals in the US in nearly 25 years, SPC-15 could help meet the vast need in the PTSD space. The only 2 PTSD treatments currently approved by the FDA target the depressive symptoms, whereas SPC-15 is designed to increase stress resilience in high-risk populations, representing a new approach to treatment.

With now 2 recent major failures to broach the PTSD treatment space, MDMA-assisted therapy and brexpiprazole plus sertraline,3,4 SPC-15 may have a difficult road ahead.

