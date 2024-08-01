Presenting Our August Theme: The Psychiatric Pipeline and Treatment Updates

News
Article

Write to us now to be part of our series on treatment updates this month.

This year, Psychiatric Times® is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our August theme is the psychiatric pipeline and treatment updates, which will include expert discussions on the latest and most important developments in psychiatric care.

What are the most important recent developments in psychiatric practice? What do you wish we were covering? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our August content series on.

Recent Videos
Somchaichoosiri/AdobeStock
Related Content
Christoph Correll

New Data on the Subcutaneous Long-Acting Injectable Antipsychotic Formulation of Risperidone

Christoph U. Correll, MD
July 31st 2024
Article
Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Amir Inamdar MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM
April 9th 2022
Podcast
dementia

Brexpiprazole: An Option for Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia?

Anil K. Bachu, MD;Rashmi Phadke Subhedar, MD;Maliha I. Ansari, MD;Senthil Rajaram Manoharan, MD;Rajesh R. Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, DFAAGP
July 25th 2024
Article
Four Myths About Lamotrigine

Four Myths About Lamotrigine

Chris Aiken, MD;Kellie Newsome, PMH-NP
August 3rd 2021
Podcast
nasal spray

sNDA Submitted: Spravato as Monotherapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Leah Kuntz
July 22nd 2024
Article
naloxone

OX124 for Opioid Overdose Reversal Receives FDA Complete Response Letter

Leah Kuntz
July 18th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.