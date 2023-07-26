Presenting Our Q3 After Hours Contest!

Tell us about your favorite hobby or leisure activity for a chance to be featured in our After Hours video series.

VALERYIA_AdobeStock

VALERYIA_AdobeStock

Do you have an amazing hobby, volunteer effort, or other activity that you enjoy outside of your practice? Tell us about it now for a chance to be featured in our Q3 After Hours Contest!

After Hours is a video series that showcases the exciting lives of health care professionals outside of their day-to-day practice. If your hobby or activity is selected as part of our Q3 After Hours Contest, your video will also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Psychiatric Times®.

Some examples of previously featured activities include singing, writing, scuba diving, juggling, photography, and mentoring. Hobbies, side hustles, nonprofit service, and essentially any leisure activities you enjoy outside of work are eligible for consideration.

If you would like to submit your hobby or activity to our Q3 After Hours Contestour, write us with your name, professional affiliation(s), and a brief description of your hobby or activity at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com.

Related Videos
What is most memorable about your childhood holiday celebrations?
Clinicians are often busier than usual during the holidays. How can you find the time to spend quality time with your loved ones?
Related Content

Psychiatry Comic: Fuzzy Dice

July 21st 2023

Psychiatry Comic: Abandonment

June 30th 2023

Psychiatry Comic: Gone Mad

June 23rd 2023

10 Disney Movies to Watch on Father’s Day

June 16th 2023

Psychiatry Comic: I'm With Stupid

June 16th 2023

Don’t Shoot the Messenger

June 14th 2023

Psychiatry Comic: Fuzzy Dice

July 21st 2023

Psychiatry Comic: Abandonment

June 30th 2023

Psychiatry Comic: Gone Mad

June 23rd 2023

10 Disney Movies to Watch on Father’s Day

June 16th 2023

Psychiatry Comic: I'm With Stupid

June 16th 2023

Don’t Shoot the Messenger

June 14th 2023

Psychiatry Comic: Fuzzy Dice

July 21st 2023

Psychiatry Comic: Abandonment

June 30th 2023

Psychiatry Comic: Gone Mad

June 23rd 2023

10 Disney Movies to Watch on Father’s Day

June 16th 2023

Psychiatry Comic: I'm With Stupid

June 16th 2023

Don’t Shoot the Messenger

June 14th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.