Psychiatry Wrapped 2025: Year in Review

Welcome to Psychiatric Times' Psychiatry Wrapped! Let's dive into our year in psychiatric news.

Every year, we feature 12 continuing medical education (CME) articles for you to earn credit. This year, our top 3 CME articles were:

Psychodermatology: An Opportunity for Collaboration Among Health Care Professionals

Learn more about the opportunity for collaboration with dermatologist, psychologist, and social worker peers to improve patient mental health.

Movement Disorders in Psychiatric Practice

Explore the complexities of movement disorders in psychiatric practice, including their causes, symptoms, and treatment strategies for better patient care.

Psychiatry and Spirituality: Exploring the Intersections of Meaning and Mental Health

Spirituality, distinct from religiosity, is crucial in psychiatric care, enhancing therapeutic outcomes and addressing existential concerns. In this CME, learn about the convergence of neuroscience and spirituality.

We have several exclusive video series at Psychiatric Times. The top 3 this year were:

Psyched Perspectives by Frank A. Clark, MD

In this video series, Clark converses with his colleagues about the practice of psychiatry, specifically about topics that may not receive mainstream attention.

The top episode this year was: " Sex and Psychiatry: The Sizzling, Steamy, Neglected Topic ."

Brain Trust: Conversations in Psychopharmacology by Joseph F. Goldberg, MD

In this video series, Goldberg is joined by experts in clinical psychopharmacology to discuss topics that are front of mind, controversial, unresolved, or should be a part of clinical thinking for prescribers. Essentially, they evaluate what is topical in psychopharmacology and what you need to know.

The top episode this year was: " A Better Understanding of GLP-1s: In Conversation With Roger S. McIntyre, MD, FRCPC ."

Psychiatry & Society by H. Steven Moffic, MD

In this weekly video series, Moffic presents his thoughts on how psychiatry relates to world events and society at large. These often pair with his daily columns, "Psychiatric Views on the Daily News."

The top episode this year was: " 50 Years Later: Advice for New Psychiatrists ."

A lot of hard work goes into each and every one of our cover stories. This year, we covered some of the most pressing issues in psychiatry. Here are the articles you all especially loved:

Transformation 2.0: The GLP-1 RAs as Psychiatric Medications?

GLP-1 receptor agonists have emerged as potential game-changers in psychiatric treatment, targeting mental disorders and improving cognitive function. Roger S. McIntyre, MD, FRCPC, shared more in the July cover story.

Deprescribing: Does the Term Belong in the Psychiatric Lexicon?

Deprescribing is a critical practice in medicine. In our May cover story, Joseph F. Goldberg, MD, emphasizes thoughtful medication management and patient-centered care for optimal health outcomes.

Closing the Gap in Schizophrenia Care: Insights From the INTEGRATE Guidelines

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ; and Autumn Roque, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, explore the INTEGRATE guidelines in our October cover story, sharing how global standardized schizophrenia care can improve patient outcomes.

Metabolic Health in Schizophrenia: Toward Nutritional and Metabolism-Based Strategies in Psychiatry

Obesity and metabolic syndrome are prevalent in schizophrenia, exacerbated by antipsychotic-induced weight gain and poor diet quality. In our August cover story, Shebani Sethi, MD, and Timur Liwinski, MD, share information on effective strategies for managing obesity and metabolic dysfunction in schizophrenia, focusing on dietary interventions and pharmacological treatments.

As the Voice of Psychiatry, Psychiatric Times is proud to provide a platform to authors who write serialized articles. The top written series this year were:

Translating Research Into Practice (TRIP)

Series Editor: Rajesh R. Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, DFAAGP

This is a monthly column dedicated to reviewing the literature and sharing clinical implications.

The most popular installment this year was: " Xanomeline-Trospium as a Novel Agent for Treatment of Psychosis in Schizophrenia ."

Tales From the Clinic: The Art of Psychiatry

Series Editor: Nidal Moukaddam, MD, PhD

This column explores psychiatric challenges through case examples.

The most popular installment this year was: " Suicide: Can Emergency Departments Assist in its Prevention? "

Media Mastery With Dr Mena

Series Editor: Mena Mirhom, MD, FAPA

This column discusses how best to utilize media/engaging with the media as a psychiatric professional.

The most popular installment this year was: " Protecting Professional Boundaries in the Digital Age ."

Psychiatric Times strives to keep you informed on all the latest developments in psychiatric news, particularly the psychopharmacology pipeline. Here are the top news stories from 2025:

FDA Approves Caplyta for Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

The FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s lumateperone (Caplyta) as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of adults with major depressive disorder. It is the fourth indication for Caplyta, which is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for bipolar I and II depression in adults, as an adjunctive and monotherapy; and an approved treatment for schizophrenia in adults.

sNDA Submitted for AXS-05 for the Treatment of Alzheimer Disease Agitation

Axsome Therapeutics announced they have submitted a supplemental NDA to the FDA for dextromethorphan-bupropion (AXS-05) for the treatment of Alzheimer disease agitation.

Esketamine CIII Nasal Spray: First and Only Monotherapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression

The FDA has approved the Johnson & Johnson supplemental New Drug Application for esketamine (Spravato) CIII nasal spray, the first and only monotherapy for adults with treatment-resistant depression, defined as inadequate response to at least 2 oral antidepressants. Spravato reduces symptoms of depression in as little as 24 hours and reduces the time to relapse for patients who stay on treatment.