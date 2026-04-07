Sleep and Sport: How Sleep-Deprivation Impacts Coaches and Teams

While sleep protocols for athletes have become established across professional leagues, Derek Suite, MD, observed that analogous frameworks for coaches were virtually absent from both clinical practice and the published literature. He argued that coaches warrant dedicated attention given their outsized influence on a team's emotional climate, decision-making culture, and capacity to navigate pressure. Suite identified 3 distinct patterns of sleep impairment relevant to this population: acute sleep deprivation, chronic partial sleep restriction, and sleep disruption superimposed upon those conditions. He characterized chronic partial sleep restriction—defined as habitually sleeping fewer than 7 hours—as the most prevalent pattern, describing it as insidious in its accumulation.1,2 Suite emphasized that sleep-impaired coaches demonstrated deficits in neurocognitive function, emotional regulation, and communication, noting that impaired "cognitive flexibility has downstream effects for how a team is going to handle pressure," given that players rely on coaches to make sound decisions in high-stakes moments.

Roy Collins, MD, MPH, situated coach sleep within the biopsychosocial framework, emphasizing sleep as a marker with the capacity to significantly affect interpersonal dynamics within a team structure. Mena Mirhom, MD, drew a parallel to adolescent psychiatry: just as clinicians must attend to the family system surrounding a young patient, improving athlete wellness cannot be meaningfully pursued in isolation from the coaching environment. The article and its accompanying conceptual model are intended to generate hypotheses and establish a formal research agenda in this underexplored domain.