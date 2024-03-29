"The diameter of the bomb was thirty centimeters and the diameter of its effective range about seven meters, with four dead and eleven wounded."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Yehuda Amichai's poem, "The Diameter Of The Bomb," more timely than ever as the war rages in Gaza.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.