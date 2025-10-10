"The Harvest"
Have you made plans to donate your organs for transplantation after you die?Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem "The Harvest." In this poem, Berlin writes about the scene in the operating room where a surgical team removes the donor’s organs.
He stands like a farmer with hired hands
ready to begin the reaping:
two blue eyes and lungs,
the smooth liver shining like a prize
on a butcher’s tray, dirt brown kidneys
that turn blood into gold; bones for grafting,
Winesap to Smokehouse, Red Roman to Empire.
They toil in a sterile field, pack produce on ice
fast as death’s freedom allows.
When they’ve tilled the grit worth saving,
he savors the moment like the last warm breeze
of summer, pulls out the irrigation,
piles tools for cleaning,
chatter rising like October crows,
a carcass emptied of all desire.
He notices the ache in his legs,
hot breath behind the mask, and he rests
a gloved hand on someone’s shoulder
just long enough to stop the shaking.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
