The Passionate Shepherd to His Love

Blog
Article
Series|Any Good Poem

"The shepherds' swains shall dance and sing, For thy delight each May morning. If these delights thy mind may move, Then live with me and be my Love."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "The Passionate Shepherd to His Love," by Christopher 'Kit' Marlowe, a quintessential love poem.

This is the 201st episode of the Any Good Poem series, started back in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

