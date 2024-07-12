Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem, "The Scientists," which was recently featured in the July 2024 issue of Psychiatric Times. This poem tells the story of one of the youth who was an outlier who inspired him, as well as his peers. He turned out to be one of the very few youth Dr Berlin worked with who was admitted to, and graduated from, a 4-year college.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.