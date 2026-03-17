To Die by Medical Aid or Not: That Is Our Question

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

Recently, an argument was made in the Psychiatric Times article, “ Psychiatric Euthanasia in the Netherlands: Young People, Procedural Medicine, and the Limits of Psychiatry ,” about the underlying problems of the euthanasia policy for youth in the Netherlands.1 The authors pointed out the risks of finality so early in one’s projected life when the brain is still maturing rather rapidly, along with the common social contagion of copycat behavior in the young, among other risks. It is reported that most Dutch psychiatrists have personal moral and professional ethical reservations, although a small core group is pushing it for what is stated as reasons of compassion and autonomy.

Euthanasia means the direct involvement of the physician in the death of the patient. In what is often called physician-assisted suicide, the patient takes the prescribed lethal medication. Generally, euthanasia makes the physician feel more directly responsible for the death.

One of the authors of the Netherlands article has also been quite involved in our own debates on aid in dying in a series of Psychiatric Times articles.2 My one conclusion at the time was also to emphasize the ethics of patient autonomy and suffering, and hence my suggested new descriptive moniker of “personal aid in dying.” I noted that the Preamble of our psychiatric ethical principles states that we need to “recognize responsibilities to patients first and foremost.”3

However, I was not thinking of the youth at that time. I also pointed out that the use of the word “suicide” in assisted dying is quite emotionally provocative in its own right and quite different than our usual concern with suicide in our clinical patients.

Shakespeare, hundreds of years ago, had Hamlet poetically address the anguish of being suicidal in his soliloquy of “To be or not to be? That is the question.” Now, our society, so far much less poetically, adds a different kind of suicidal question, that of physician aid in dying.

An overlap of both traditional suicide and aid in what is also called suicide may be increasing, especially for geriatric psychiatrists, as elderly patients increasingly want to process their own considerations about death and dying. Interestingly enough, although there is usually more loss of neurons in old age, “super agers” are actually producing more new neurons and plasticity.4