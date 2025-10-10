Trust, Compassion, and Care: A World Mental Health Day Reflection

On this World Mental Health Day, Tina Matthews-Hayes, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, invited her patient Kimberly to share her journey with bipolar disorder and the importance of a strong therapeutic alliance.

After years of struggling with bipolar disorder and seeing multiple clinicians, Kimberly finally found real progress under the care of Matthews-Hayes, DNP, a dual-certified nurse practitioner and owner of Alis Family Psychiatry.

“I struggled with mental illness for years, and I understand how devastating it can be,” Kimberly said in the discussion with Psychiatric Times. For her, finding the right clinician was not only about receiving the right treatment, it was about being seen, heard, and understood. Matthews-Hayes’ patient-centered approach helped Kimberly build trust and engage fully in her care, a cornerstone of recovery that extends beyond prescriptions or protocols.