Trust, Compassion, and Care: A World Mental Health Day Reflection
Tina Matthews-Hayes, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, discusses the importance of a therapeutic alliance with her patient with bipolar disorder.
On this World Mental Health Day, Tina Matthews-Hayes, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, invited her patient Kimberly to share her journey with bipolar disorder and the importance of a strong therapeutic alliance.
After years of struggling with bipolar disorder and seeing multiple clinicians, Kimberly finally found real progress under the care of Matthews-Hayes, DNP, a dual-certified nurse practitioner and owner of Alis Family Psychiatry.
“I struggled with mental illness for years, and I understand how devastating it can be,” Kimberly said in the discussion with Psychiatric Times. For her, finding the right clinician was not only about receiving the right treatment, it was about being seen, heard, and understood. Matthews-Hayes’ patient-centered approach helped Kimberly build trust and engage fully in her care, a cornerstone of recovery that extends beyond prescriptions or protocols.
“Listen, make the patient feel like they’re understood,” Kimberly advised other clinicians. “Just reassure them, just like you [Matthew-Hayes] just said, just like your physical health, mental health is just important.” That message, she added, could make all the difference for someone hesitant to seek help. “If I knew that earlier in my journey, I would have been more receptive to getting help.”
Matthews-Hayes reflected on Kimberly’s progress with pride and gratitude: “I just want to thank you on a personal level for trusting me to talk to me 3 years ago and hang out with me, and letting me be a part of your journey.”
Their story is a reminder that mental health care is not just about managing symptoms, it’s about connection and persistence. As Matthews-Hayes put it, clinicians should “view mental health the same as we do physical health” and intervene early with evidence-based care so that more patients can, like Kimberly, find their path to wellness.
