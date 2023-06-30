A psychiatrist finds the recent Supreme Court decision unbecoming...
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
This is who we are
Othering remains supreme
Regression ascends
A nation of denial
Our country's bumptious default
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.