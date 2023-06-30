Unbecoming

A psychiatrist finds the recent Supreme Court decision unbecoming...

Olaru Radian/Adobestock

Olaru Radian/Adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

This is who we are

Othering remains supreme

Regression ascends

A nation of denial

Our country's bumptious default

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

Related Videos
Related Content

My Heart Leaps Up

June 30th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Border Boy

June 23rd 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Our Medical Marriage

June 22nd 2023

A Happy Juneteenth

June 19th 2023

My Heart Leaps Up

June 30th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Border Boy

June 23rd 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Our Medical Marriage

June 22nd 2023

A Happy Juneteenth

June 19th 2023

My Heart Leaps Up

June 30th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Border Boy

June 23rd 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Our Medical Marriage

June 22nd 2023

A Happy Juneteenth

June 19th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.