A psychiatrist has an undeniable response to the Jacksonville shooting.

POETRY FOR INCLUSION


Hated, hunted, haunted
That is what we are
That is what we have been

Father Time’s clock ticks and ticks
Waiting for a reckoning, a response,
a remembrance

Alas!
There is no reprieve, no respite, no repair

Hated, hunted, haunted
That is what we are
That is what we have been

Evil’s deluded voice chants
They were "niggers" yesterday
They are "niggers" today
They will be "niggers" tomorrow

Hated, hunted, haunted
That is what we are
That is what we have been

Is that what we will always be?

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.


