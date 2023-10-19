Updates on Schizophrenia at the 2023 Psychiatric Times World CME Conference

Don't miss updates on schizophrenia at our conference, beginning at 3:10PM EST!
John J. Miller, Editor in Chief of Psychiatric Times, will present in the first hour of our conference, which focuses on schizophrenia.
You can join the conversation here.
Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief, Psychiatric Times®; Staff Psychiatrist, Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter; Consulting Psychiatrist, Exeter Hospital, Exeter; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.