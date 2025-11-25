News|Videos|November 25, 2025

Using Long-Acting Injectables to Reduce Rates of Relapse: Insights From Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

Long-acting injectables enhance stability and adherence in patients with psychosis, improving long-term outcomes and quality of life, shares Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Nonadherence to oral antipsychotics has been observed in up to 50% of patients, which can lead to adverse outcomes such as relapse, hospitalization, arrest, violent behaviors, and substance misuse.1,2 Long-acting injectables (LAIs) can be used to improve these outcomes.

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared insights on the different types of LAIs and strategies for use in her presentation "Overcoming Barriers to Use of Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia" at the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference.3

"Ultimately, [LAIs] reduces relapse rates and prolongs time between relapses. I think this really important to consider for patients," said Crown.

LAIs can be almost protective over time, shared Crown. The more relapses a patient has in the first 5 years after onset of psychosis, the poorer the prognosis, and LAIs can help patients stable. This is critical to improving long-term outcomes.

In terms of barriers to LAI use, Crown listed provider bias as the biggest problem.

"LAIs, unfortunately, for some professionals, have a punitive reputation, that these are a punishment for not being adherent or too many relapses. That's jut not the case at all," said Crown. "I have patients in our first-episode psychosis program that have graduated from a major university with bachelor's, master's, and even PhDs, because they were on an LAI that kept them stable and they were able to complete their education... that speaks itself, the value that LAIs bring to a patient's life."

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant at State College, Pennsylvania, and owner of Future Options Research.

References

1. Brissos S, Veguilla MR, Taylor D, Balanzá-Martinez V. The role of long-acting injectable antipsychotics in schizophrenia: a critical appraisal. Ther Adv Psychopharmacol. 2014;4(5):198-219.
2. Correll CU, Citrome L, Haddad PM, et al. The use of long-acting injectable antipsychotics in schizophrenia: evaluating the evidence. J Clin Psychiatry. 2016;77(Suppl 3):1-24.

3. Walters J. Improving outcomes in schizophrenia with long-acting injectables: insights from the Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference. Psychiatric Times. November 21, 2025. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/improving-outcomes-in-schizophrenia-with-long-acting-injectables-insights-from-the-southern-florida-psychiatry-conference

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy
Case-based Simulation

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy

Nicholas Doher, DO; Babak Tousi, MD

View more
Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us