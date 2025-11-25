Using Long-Acting Injectables to Reduce Rates of Relapse: Insights From Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Nonadherence to oral antipsychotics has been observed in up to 50% of patients, which can lead to adverse outcomes such as relapse, hospitalization, arrest, violent behaviors, and substance misuse.1,2 Long-acting injectables (LAIs) can be used to improve these outcomes.

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared insights on the different types of LAIs and strategies for use in her presentation "Overcoming Barriers to Use of Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia" at the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference.3

"Ultimately, [LAIs] reduces relapse rates and prolongs time between relapses. I think this really important to consider for patients," said Crown.

LAIs can be almost protective over time, shared Crown. The more relapses a patient has in the first 5 years after onset of psychosis, the poorer the prognosis, and LAIs can help patients stable. This is critical to improving long-term outcomes.

In terms of barriers to LAI use, Crown listed provider bias as the biggest problem.

"LAIs, unfortunately, for some professionals, have a punitive reputation, that these are a punishment for not being adherent or too many relapses. That's jut not the case at all," said Crown. "I have patients in our first-episode psychosis program that have graduated from a major university with bachelor's, master's, and even PhDs, because they were on an LAI that kept them stable and they were able to complete their education... that speaks itself, the value that LAIs bring to a patient's life."

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant at State College, Pennsylvania, and owner of Future Options Research.

