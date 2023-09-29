"And when they bombed other people’s houses, we protested but not enough, we opposed them but not enough..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Ilya Kaminsky's poem, "We Lived Happily During the War," a parable of poetry.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.