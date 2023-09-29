We Lived Happily During the War

"And when they bombed other people’s houses, we protested but not enough, we opposed them but not enough..."

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Ilya Kaminsky's poem, "We Lived Happily During the War," a parable of poetry.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Used Book

September 22nd 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

The “Change” in Climate Change

September 15th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

"PTSD"

September 1st 2023

Undeniable

August 31st 2023

