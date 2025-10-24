What the Doctor Said
"Do you stop and ask for understanding at those moments?" "I said not yet but I intend to start today."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "
One of the complexities is the moment a doctor must break bad news to a patient, which is what this poem is about.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
Newsletter
Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.