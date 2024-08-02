Wild

Blog
Article
Series|Any Good Poem

"The year I owned a motorcycle and split the air in southern Spain, and could smell the oranges in the orange groves as I passed them outside of Seville, I understood I'd been riding too long in cars..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Wild," by Stephen Dunn. Dunn published 21 volumes of poetry, won the Pulitzer Prize in 2001, and died in 2021.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Recent Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
angry love

Love Song

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 26th 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 21st 2016
Podcast
cane

How I Started to Use a Cane

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 19th 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
December 13th 2012
Podcast
scientist

The Scientists

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 11th 2024
Article
black boys

Naïve

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 5th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.