Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Wild," by Stephen Dunn. Dunn published 21 volumes of poetry, won the Pulitzer Prize in 2001, and died in 2021.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.