News|Videos|November 7, 2025

Working With Pediatric ADHD, Advice from Stacy Doumas, MD, MBA

Learn more about facets of pediatric ADHD with Stacy Doumas, MD, MBA

In this interview, Stacy Doumas, MD, MBA, chair of psychiatry at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, discussed updates in the understanding and management of pediatric attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD). She emphasized that current guidelines promote earlier recognition of ADHD’s nuanced presentations, with a stronger focus on functional impairment across home, school, and social environments rather than solely on checklist-based criteria.

Doumas noted a shift toward developmentally appropriate and multidisciplinary approaches, prioritizing behavioral interventions and parent education as first-line treatments for younger children. She highlighted the continued underdiagnosis of ADHD in girls, who often present with inattentive symptoms, disorganization, and emotional sensitivity rather than hyperactivity. Broader clinical inquiry into organization, self-esteem, and emotional regulation can aid earlier detection and prevent secondary issues such as anxiety and depression, she said.

Addressing lifestyle factors, Doumas underscored the importance of adequate sleep, nutrition, and exercise as adjuncts to treatment.1 While no specific “ADHD diet” is supported by evidence, omega-3 supplementation may modestly aid focus, she noted. She also referenced emerging evidence for mindfulness practices, while cautioning clinicians to ensure complementary therapies are safe and integrated within a comprehensive treatment plan.2

Finally, Doumas emphasized the need to view pediatric ADHD within the family and school systems, fostering collaboration and reducing parental guilt. She noted increasing recognition of emotional dysregulation as a core feature of ADHD linked to executive dysfunction.

Dr Doumas is chair of psychiatry at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and a pediatric psychiatrist.

References

1. Lange KW, Lange KM, Nakamura Y, et al. Nutrition in the management of ADHD: a review of recent research. Curr Nutr Rep. 2023;12(3):383-394.

2. Modesto-Lowe V, Farahmand P, Chaplin M, et al. Does mindfulness meditation improve attention in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder?. World J Psychiatry. 2015;5(4):397-403.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia
Video

PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia

Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA; Dawn I. Velligan, PhD

View more
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

November 21-22, 2025

Register now!
SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy
Case-based Simulation

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy

Nicholas Doher, DO; Babak Tousi, MD

View more
Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us