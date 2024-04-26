Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Tony Hoagland's poem, "A Color of the Sky," a playful poem from Hoagland's playfully titled book, What Narcissism Means to Me.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.