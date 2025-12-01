Opinion|Videos|December 1, 2025

A New Option: Getting TDM Data Faster

Exploring how rapid testing technologies can change clinical practice and challenge assumptions about the “gold standard.”

Episodes in this series

This video covers the following questions:

  1. Historically, LCMS has been considered the gold standard for clozapine level measurement. Can you help us understand why that is—and what limitations come with it in real-world psychiatry?
  2. There’s often discussion about the metabolite-to-parent ratio (MR ratio) in clozapine monitoring. How does rapid testing change the need or relevance of relying on MR ratios?
  3. How might rapid TDM help bridge gaps in care for patients seen in community settings or those with limited lab access?

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us