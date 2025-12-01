Opinion|Videos|December 1, 2025
A New Option: Getting TDM Data Faster
Author(s)Jonathan M. Meyer, MD, DLFAPA
Exploring how rapid testing technologies can change clinical practice and challenge assumptions about the “gold standard.”
Advertisement
This video covers the following questions:
- Historically, LCMS has been considered the gold standard for clozapine level measurement. Can you help us understand why that is—and what limitations come with it in real-world psychiatry?
- There’s often discussion about the metabolite-to-parent ratio (MR ratio) in clozapine monitoring. How does rapid testing change the need or relevance of relying on MR ratios?
- How might rapid TDM help bridge gaps in care for patients seen in community settings or those with limited lab access?
Newsletter
Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.
Advertisement
Related Content
Latest CME
Advertisement
Advertisement