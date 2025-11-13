Opinion|Videos|November 13, 2025
Why Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Is Important for Antipsychotics
Author(s)Jonathan M. Meyer, MD, DLFAPA
Introduction setting the stage for why TDM of clozapine is a critical issue in modern psychiatry.
This video covers the following questions:
- Can you describe what therapeutic drug monitoring means in the context of psychopharmacology—and specifically, why it’s especially important for clozapine?
- How have guidelines and real-world practice evolved in recent years regarding clozapine TDM?
- Why do you think some clinicians are reluctant to leverage TDM in their practices?
