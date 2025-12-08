Opinion|Videos|December 8, 2025
Concluding Thoughts: Practical Tips, Resources, and More
Author(s)Jonathan M. Meyer, MD, DLFAPA
Summarizing key messages and reinforce the value of TDM in improving patient outcomes.
This video covers the following questions:
- If you could leave psychiatrists with 3 key takeaways about clozapine TDM, what would they be?
- How do you envision the role of TDM evolving as we move toward more personalized and precision-based psychiatry?
- Any final advice for clinicians looking to optimize clozapine treatment through better use of monitoring tools and data?
