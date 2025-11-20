Opinion|Videos|November 20, 2025
Using TDMs to Improve Care and Communication
Author(s)Jonathan M. Meyer, MD, DLFAPA
Reviewing TDM’s evidence-based rationale, its clinical utility, and connection to outcomes.
This video covers the following questions:
- Can you walk us through the typical therapeutic range—and what factors can influence individual variability?
- How can TDM help clinicians differentiate between treatment resistance due to pharmacokinetic factors (like metabolism) versus true nonresponse? and What role does TDM play in preventing toxicity, including dose-related adverse effects such as seizures or sedation?
- How might TDM support patient adherence and shared decision-making in clinical practice?
