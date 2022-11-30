A Thanksgiving for Psychiatry

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses the importance of gratitude—how it pulls society together and has mental health benefits. Specifically, he's grateful for the advances in psychiatry.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times™.