November 18, 2025

Psychiatric Times

  Vol 42, Issue 11

ADHD: Correcting Careless Myths

Key Takeaways

  • Social media spreads misinformation about ADHD, leading to stigma, underdiagnosis, and inadequate treatment, especially in adults.
  • ADHD involves impaired response inhibition, with diverse presentations often misunderstood, affecting diagnosis and treatment.
Misinformation about ADHD impacts treatment and self-perception. This Special Report clarifies misconceptions, promotes understanding, and supports informed care for individuals with ADHD.

SPECIAL REPORT: ADHD

It is glaringly obvious that social media has become a primary source of information, and misinformation, about mental health. This trend reflects a broader erosion of trust in science and institutions. Among psychiatric diagnoses, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a main target of online communities for misunderstanding and misrepresentation by the lay public. ADHD gets portrayed as a “superpower” or simplified to the point where many believe they meet the diagnostic criteria. As a patient once told me, “Try going untreated for ADHD and then tell me it’s a superpower.” As a child and adolescent psychiatrist and mental health advocate, I have seen how damaging these distortions can be. Providers practicing medicine with rigor, nuance, and science are on the front lines of fighting misinformation. To do this effectively, we must be equipped not only with the current research but also with awareness of what is circulating in the public conversation. That is why I am grateful that Psychiatric Times continues to strive to ensure just that and present this Special Report on ADHD.

Misinformation about ADHD is not just frustrating but has real-life consequences. It shapes public perception, influences self-concept, and can delay or derail treatment. ADHD still carries stigma. People with it are often labeled lazy, undisciplined, or poorly parented. When society adopts these invalidating and dismissive misconceptions, individuals internalize blame and shame. This damages self-worth and discourages them from seeking help.

At its core, ADHD is a disorder of impaired response inhibition. Although everyone experiences moments of distraction or impulsivity, in ADHD, these symptoms cause significant functional impairment. The public’s failure to grasp this distinction minimizes the challenges individuals face with executive function, sustained attention, working memory, and emotional regulation. This minimization leads to underdiagnosis, misdiagnosis, and inadequate treatment, especially in adulthood, where procrastination is the most powerful signal of ADHD.

For young individuals, these misunderstandings can be especially cruel. For those who get labeled, the narrative becomes “try harder” rather than “how do we help you meet your unique needs?” For adults, the misconception that ADHD should have been “outgrown” or have already been diagnosed means many cases remain undetected. Because hyperactivity is the first symptom to remit, and distractibility the last, it becomes difficult for others to appreciate the internal residual signs and symptoms when the obvious externalizing components are no longer present. They may attribute their presentation to stress or personal failure instead of a treatable disorder, which, for nearly half of young people diagnosed, persists into adulthood.

Another source of confusion is ADHD’s diversity. It does not look the same in everyone. The stereotypical image of a hyperactive boy remains the dominant cultural image. But ADHD in girls, teens, or adults often appears more subtly through internal distractibility, chronic procrastination, emotional dysregulation, or disorganization. Even when it is externalizing, ADHD may not be top of the differential. Additionally, even if individuals no longer meet the full diagnostic criteria as they age, functional impairments may persist, leaving many to fall through the cracks.

That is why a publication such as Psychiatric Times stepping up with a Special Report to meet the moment is so essential. Publishing a curated, evidence-based resource helps root the public conversation in science in a media landscape crowded with viral ADHD traits lists, oversimplified explainer videos, and self-diagnostic quizzes.

This Special Report can serve as both a reference for professionals and a counterweight to misinformation for lay audiences. It is also a tool for empowerment. People seeking answers these days often confront contradictory narratives. If you consume enough content, and depending on your algorithm, you may be convinced that ADHD is overdiagnosed or underdiagnosed, that medication is safe or personality altering, and that the disorder itself has been dismissed or exaggerated. This report offers a grounded and trustworthy source to navigate such confusion.

If you treat or educate individuals with ADHD, approach information dissemination thoughtfully. Be curious about patients' and families’ preconceived notions. You cannot effectively address what you are not aware of. Don’t let trends, influencers, or catchy “checklists” be the authority. Instead, use tools such as this Special Report as a benchmark to guide discussion and care. And if you share content online about ADHD, please be mindful. Every time an oversimplified or misinformed meme circulates, it risks spreading confusion and undermining trust in science. Let’s prioritize nuance, context, and humility.

I thank Psychiatric Times for providing a curated, careful, and evidence-driven resource in a space that sorely needs it. Hopefully, this report will help correct careless myths, reduce stigma, and support more people in finding the clarity and care they deserve.

Dr Mateka is the medical director of psychiatry for Inspira Health and serves as cochair of psychiatry. He is the president of the New Jersey Psychiatric Association (NJPA) and serves on the Inpatient/Partial Hospitalization/Residential Committee and Public Resources Committee for the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP). Mateka is also a psychiatrist adviser for PerformCare, where he works closely with the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and the Children’s System of Care.

