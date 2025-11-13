- Vol 42, Issue 11
After Reading Music from Apartment 8
Key Takeaways
- The poem highlights the influence of John Stone, M.D., on the narrator's journey in medicine and poetry.
- It draws parallels between the challenges of medical practice and the solace found in poetry.
"Without a father to guide me north, your poems were a compass pointing toward a world where doctors can be poets..."
-for John Stone, M.D.
When I started out in medicine,
before I married and before
I had written a single poem,
I read your poetry like a hiker
on a treacherous trail who finally
stops to rest and drink and admire
the view of snow-capped peaks.
Three decades later I imagine you,
ten years younger than my father
would be if bad genes, bad luck, and bad
doctoring hadn’t killed him long ago.
Without a father to guide me north,
your poems were a compass
pointing toward a world
where doctors can be poets,
where the pulse of each line
begins with the heartbeat we hear
when we bend close to our patients.
I pray you, too, are drinking deep
from whatever stream brings you
to your knees. And I hope
you can hear my boots striding
behind yours, cracked from the heat,
covered with dust, both soles still strong.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
Articles in this issue
2 days agoLet’s Retire Haloperidol
3 days agoLet’s Get Competitive
Newsletter
Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.