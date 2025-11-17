Publication|Articles|November 17, 2025

Polypharmacy in Clozapine-Treated Patients: A Retrospective Analysis

Key Takeaways

  • Clozapine is the gold-standard for treatment-resistant schizophrenia, but only 40% respond to monotherapy, leading to frequent polypharmacy.
  • A study found 83% of clozapine-treated patients were on polypharmacy, with common augmentations including antipsychotics and antidepressants.
Learn more about the prevalence and implications of psychotropic polypharmacy in treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

Case Vignette

“Mr Connor” is a 34-year-old White man with an over 15-year history of chronic treatment-resistant schizoaffective disorder. He has been taking clozapine for over 10 years. His current psychotropic medications for the past year include clozapine (Clozaril) 650 mg at bedtime, aripiprazole 10 mg at bedtime, lithium 900 mg at bedtime, and clonazepam 0.5 mg twice daily as needed for anxiety. He has not had any psychiatric hospitalizations in the past 3 years. He lives independently in an apartment furnished by his parents, who check on him regularly. He presents to the outpatient clinic for his monthly appointment, accompanied by his mother, who typically remains in the waiting room.

At the most recent visit, his mother denied any specific concerns; Mr Connor reports he is doing “fine.” He denies hallucinations in all sensory modalities and does not appear to attend to internal stimuli. He denies suspiciousness, and no delusions are noted. He also denies being depressed. He has chronic negative symptoms, including poverty of speech, diminished interests, apathy, and asociality. He does enjoy watching sports on television and typically isolates in his apartment, with no social contacts outside of family. Mr Connor smokes 10 cigarettes a day, and he does not drink alcohol or use illicit drugs. Today, he is noted to have decreased hygiene (malodorous) that is more prominent than at previous visits. He is without physical complaints. As his psychiatrist, would you make any changes to his psychotropic medications?

Discussion

Although clozapine is the gold-standard antipsychotic medication for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS), only about 40% of patients respond to clozapine monotherapy.1 As a result, many clinicians treat patients with TRS with psychotropic polypharmacy as an adjunct to clozapine, despite the absence of clear and consistent evidence for its long-term efficacy.2,3 Safety risks of psychotropic polypharmacy include adverse cardiometabolic effects, extrapyramidal symptoms, drug-drug interactions, and mortality.4 Data from studies outside of Canada have shown a prevalence of polypharmacy with clozapine in TRS of 18% to 44%.5 Therefore, a better understanding of real-world prescribing patterns is essential to balance the risks and benefits of polypharmacy in this patient population.

The Current Study

Preobrazenski et al performed a retrospective chart review of 667 adults treated with clozapine at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, a tertiary psychiatric hospital in eastern Ontario, Canada.6 The primary objective was to quantify the prevalence of and the characteristics associated with polypharmacy in patients treated with clozapine. The authors reviewed charts of patients to whom clozapine was dispensed between 2017-2020 and confirmed their active status in the Health Canada–mandated Clozaril patient registry. Demographic and clinical data were extracted for each patient. The primary diagnoses of patients were schizophrenia (78%) and schizoaffective disorder (19%).

The authors defined clozapine polypharmacy as augmenting the concurrent prescription of clozapine with 1 or more other psychotropic medications on the index date.2 Augmenting medications were classified in 5 categories: antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and other psychotropics. Associations between categorical variables were analyzed using χ2 tests, and continuous nonnormal variables with Wilcoxon rank sum tests. For the main comparisons (polypharmacy and diagnosis), the authors calculated ORs with 95% CIs.

Of the 663 patients, 550 (83%) were prescribed at least 1 additional psychotropic, which constituted the polypharmacy group. Four charts lacked information about additional psychotropic medications and were excluded. The median number of concomitant drug classes in the polypharmacy group was 2 (IQR, 1-3). The most common augmenting agents were other antipsychotics (64%), antidepressants (47%), mood stabilizers (31%), and benzodiazepines (29%). The most frequent pattern of augmentation was clozapine plus another antipsychotic. The most common individual augmenting agents were valproate/divalproex (21%) and aripiprazole (15%).

Polypharmacy was significantly more prevalent in patients with schizoaffective disorder than with schizophrenia (91% vs 81%). The polypharmacy group was also older than the clozapine monotherapy group (median age, 46 vs 38), had more females (88% vs 81%), and had higher rates of respiratory disease (17% vs 7%) and diabetes (17% vs 8%). By contrast, there was no difference between groups with regard to smoking and ethnicity. During the study period, 143 patients (21%) had at least 1 hospitalization, with no significant differences between the polypharmacy (22%) and clozapine monotherapy (18%) groups.

Study Conclusions

The authors concluded that clozapine augmentation with additional psychotropic medications was common, with polypharmacy in over 80% of patients and more than half of patients being prescribed a second antipsychotic. Most augmentation regimens involved either a second antipsychotic or a second antipsychotic plus an antidepressant. Polypharmacy was more common in patients with schizoaffective disorder, older patients, and patients with respiratory disease or diabetes.

Study limitations include the retrospective design and the fact that the duration and dosage of nonclozapine medications were not available. A referral bias may have contributed to the high rates of polypharmacy, as the catchment area of the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre serves patients with severe schizophrenia-spectrum disorders.

The Bottom Line

Psychotropic polypharmacy in patients with TRS is extremely common. There is a need to optimize medication management in this patient population, both to ameliorate symptoms and to minimize the adverse effects of augmentation in patients treated with clozapine.

Dr Miller is a professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at Augusta University in Georgia. He is on the Editorial Board of and serves as the schizophrenia section chief for Psychiatric Times. The author reports that he receives research support from Augusta University.

