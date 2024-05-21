An Update on Early Intervention in Psychotic Disorders

An expert shares some clinical pearls from his lecture at the recent American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting.
CONFERENCE REPORTER
“Conditions such as schizophrenia and some kinds of bipolar disorder are common and severe disorders, and existing treatments are only partially effective and associated with significant side effects. Therefore, there is a great need for improved treatments and better outcomes for our patients and their families.”
In this Mental Health Minute, Dost Ongur, MD, PhD, of McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School sat down with Psychiatric Times® to discuss his Alexander Gralnick Award Lecture at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.
In the lecture, titled “Early Intervention in Psychotic Disorders: Where Are We and Where Are We Going?” Ongur described the historical development of research in early detection and intervention for schizophrenia; outlined the current state of early psychosis care in the United States and internationally; and explained some emerging trends and future directions in early psychosis research. In this video, Ongur gives a brief overview and shares some clinical pearls from the lecture.
Dr Ongur is chief of the Division of Psychotic Disorders, director of the Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder Research Program, and director of the LEAP Center at McLean Hospital. He is also William P. and Henry B. Test Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.
See more Psychiatric Times coverage from the 2024 APA Annual Meeting at psychiatrictimes.com/conferences/apa.