"There is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I fall in. I am lost... I am helpless."
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Portia Nelson's poem "Autobiography in Five Short Chapters," a poem he considers a great tool in sessions with patients.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times™ in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.