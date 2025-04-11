Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem, "Bad Debts." This poem will be featured in the April 2025 issue of Psychiatric Times.

Bad Debts

$240

47-year-old insurance salesman,

depressed, alcoholic came in

eight times, once with his wife.

Stiffed me on the co-pays.

Lost his checkbook, forgot

his wallet. He liked to tell

stories, always the victim.

He was good at his work.

Sold me two months of BS.

And I bought it.

$1260

25-year-old sometime actress,

kept getting fired from day jobs.

Boyfriend beat her, stole her car.

She was pretty some days.

But wore too much lipstick,

smeared it on her

front teeth. Insurance paid

when she had it and she lied

when she didn’t. Saw her off

and on for a couple of years.

She’d scream at me when

I’d ask her to pay. One day

she turned over two chairs

and fired me. I didn’t take her

to collection.

$30

61-year-old entrepreneur, bad

diabetes. Did drugs, stopped,

survived a divorce, brightened up.

Then he loses a toe, another,

then his foot, his leg. Infection

lingers, terrible pain. Starts using.

Misses an appointment,

misses another. I call him.

No answer. A month goes by.

His son is on the phone.

Suicide. The note says tell

the doc he was my best friend.

Tell him I’m sorry

I still owe him money.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.