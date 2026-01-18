Busting ADHD Myths at APSARD
Key Takeaways
- Misconceptions about ADHD's genetic basis and environmental influences were highlighted, emphasizing the need for accurate understanding in clinical practice.
- Presenters discussed challenges in medication selection, stressing the importance of personalized approaches to ADHD treatment.
Review the misperceptions patients and clinicians may have about ADHD diagnosis and treatment.
CONFERENCE REPORTER
Stephen Faraone, PhD, and Russell Schachar, MD, reviewed some of the most popular persisting myths in the ADHD landscape at the conference of the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders. Presenters outlined misperceptions about ADHD and its genetic basis or markers, along with issues in medication choice and neuropsychological testing. Find the myths presented recapped here.
References
1. Pievsky MA, McGrath RE.
2. Rydell M, Taylor MJ, Larsson H.
3. Chen Q, Brikell I, Lichtenstein P, et al.
4. Polderman TJ, van Dongen J, Boomsma DI.
5. Hare C, Leslie AC, Bodell LP, et al.
6. Myer NM, Boland JR, Faraone SV.
7. FDA issues warning letter to genomics lab for illegally marketing genetic test that claims to predict responses to specific medications. US Food and Drug Administration. April 4, 2019. Accessed January 18, 2026.
8. Lambez B, Harwood-Gross A, Golumbic EZ, et al.
9. Esteller-Cucala P, Maceda I, Børglum AD, et al.
10. Schachar R, Sandber A, Rutter M.
11. Østergaard SD, Trabjerg BB, Als TD, et al.
12. Faraone S, Schachar R. ADHD in the Crosshairs: Debunking ADHD Myths that Disrupt Care. Conference Proceedings of the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders. January 2026;15-18. San Diego, CA
Newsletter
Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.