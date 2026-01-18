News|Articles|January 18, 2026

Busting ADHD Myths at APSARD

Key Takeaways

  • Misconceptions about ADHD's genetic basis and environmental influences were highlighted, emphasizing the need for accurate understanding in clinical practice.
  • Presenters discussed challenges in medication selection, stressing the importance of personalized approaches to ADHD treatment.
Review the misperceptions patients and clinicians may have about ADHD diagnosis and treatment.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Stephen Faraone, PhD, and Russell Schachar, MD, reviewed some of the most popular persisting myths in the ADHD landscape at the conference of the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders. Presenters outlined misperceptions about ADHD and its genetic basis or markers, along with issues in medication choice and neuropsychological testing. Find the myths presented recapped here.

References

1. Pievsky MA, McGrath RE. The neurocognitive profile of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: a review of meta-analysesArch Clin Neuropsychol. 2018;33(2):143-157.

2. Rydell M, Taylor MJ, Larsson H. Genetic and environmental contributions to the association between ADHD and affective problems in early childhood-a Swedish population-based twin study. Am J Med Genet B Neuropsychiatr Genet. 2017;174(5):538-546.

3. Chen Q, Brikell I, Lichtenstein P, et al. Familial aggregation of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorderJ Child Psychol Psychiatry. 2017;58(3):231-239.

4. Polderman TJ, van Dongen J, Boomsma DI. The relation between ADHD symptoms and fine motor control: a genetic study. Child Neuropsychol. 2011;17(2):138-150.

5. Hare C, Leslie AC, Bodell LP, et al. Sex and intelligence quotient differences in age of diagnosis among youth with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorderBr J Clin Psychol. 2024;63(4):627-645.

6. Myer NM, Boland JR, Faraone SV. Pharmacogenetics predictors of methylphenidate efficacy in childhood ADHDMol Psychiatry. 2018;23(9):1929-1936.

7. FDA issues warning letter to genomics lab for illegally marketing genetic test that claims to predict responses to specific medications. US Food and Drug Administration. April 4, 2019. Accessed January 18, 2026. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-issues-warning-letter-genomics-lab-illegally-marketing-genetic-test-claims-predict-patients

8. Lambez B, Harwood-Gross A, Golumbic EZ, et al. Non-pharmacological interventions for cognitive difficulties in ADHD: A systematic review and meta-analysisJ Psychiatr Res. 2020;120:40-55.

9. Esteller-Cucala P, Maceda I, Børglum AD, et al. Genomic analysis of the natural history of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder using Neanderthal and ancient Homo sapiens samplesSci Rep. 2020;10(1):8622.

10. Schachar R, Sandber A, Rutter M. Agreement between teachers’ ratings and observations of hyperactivity, inattentiveness, and defiance. J Abnormal Psych. 1986;14:331-345.

11. Østergaard SD, Trabjerg BB, Als TD, et al. Polygenic risk score, psychosocial environment and the risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorderTransl Psychiatry. 2020;10:335.

12. Faraone S, Schachar R. ADHD in the Crosshairs: Debunking ADHD Myths that Disrupt Care. Conference Proceedings of the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders. January 2026;15-18. San Diego, CA

