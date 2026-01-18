Busting ADHD Myths at APSARD

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Stephen Faraone, PhD, and Russell Schachar, MD, reviewed some of the most popular persisting myths in the ADHD landscape at the conference of the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders. Presenters outlined misperceptions about ADHD and its genetic basis or markers, along with issues in medication choice and neuropsychological testing. Find the myths presented recapped here.

