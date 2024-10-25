Blog

"Einstein’s Happiest Moment"

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

Key Takeaways

  • Richard Berlin, MD, has been writing a monthly poem for Psychiatric Times for 26 years, focusing on his experiences as a doctor.
  • His column, "Poetry of the Times," highlights the intersection of medicine and poetry, offering unique insights.
SHOW MORE

"...a falling man falling beside a falling apple could also be described as an apple and a man at rest..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem "Einstein’s Happiest Moment," which was recently featured in the October 2024 issue of Psychiatric Times.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

