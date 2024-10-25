Blog
"...a falling man falling beside a falling apple could also be described as an apple and a man at rest..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem "Einstein’s Happiest Moment," which was recently featured in the October 2024 issue of Psychiatric Times.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.