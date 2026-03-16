Fueling the Athletic Mind: Supplements in Athletics

Mental health concerns are increasingly recognized in competitive sport. Studies suggest that up to half of elite athletes experience clinically significant symptoms of anxiety, depression, or psychological distress during their careers. At the same time, interest in nutritional supplements that support mental well-being has expanded rapidly across athletic populations. Clinicians working with athletes can therefore be asked about products such as creatine, omega-3 fatty acids, or adaptogenic herbs. Despite widespread use, the evidence supporting these interventions varies widely in quality and magnitude.

For clinicians, it is important to frame supplements as adjuncts rather than replacements for evidence-based care. Adequate sleep, nutrition, injury recovery, psychological support, and appropriate psychiatric treatment remain foundational for mental health in athletes. Supplements may have a role in specific contexts, particularly when addressing nutritional deficiencies or physiologic stress associated with intensive training. The following sections summarize several commonly used supplements and the current evidence relevant to mental health in athletic populations.

Creatine

Creatine is widely used in sports to enhance strength and power, but it also plays an important role in cerebral energy metabolism. Through the creatine–phosphocreatine system, creatine supports rapid adenosine triphosphate regeneration in neurons, which may help buffer the cognitive fatigue associated with sleep deprivation, psychological stress, and heavy training loads. Interest has therefore grown in its potential psychiatric and cognitive effects.

Clinical evidence suggests that creatine may have modest antidepressant properties.1 Small trials examining creatine as an adjunctive treatment for depression have demonstrated reductions in depressive symptoms compared with placebo, though the magnitude of benefit is generally small and the certainty of evidence remains limited due to small sample sizes and methodological concerns. Experimental studies also suggest improvements in cognitive performance during physiologic stress, including sleep deprivation, which may be relevant to athletes undergoing intense training cycles or travel schedules.2

In practice, many athletes already take creatine monohydrate for performance purposes at doses of approximately 3 to 5 g daily. For these individuals, any cognitive or mood benefits should be viewed as potential secondary effects rather than primary indications. Creatine is generally well tolerated, with mild weight gain from water retention being the most common adverse effect. Contrary to persistent misconceptions, current evidence does not demonstrate kidney toxicity in healthy individuals using recommended doses, although caution remains appropriate in those with pre-existing renal disease.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), play essential roles in neuronal membrane function and neuroinflammatory regulation. These properties have prompted extensive investigation into their effects on mood disorders. For athletes, omega-3 supplementation is already common for its potential benefits in recovery and inflammation, which makes its mental health effects clinically relevant.

Meta-analyses of randomized trials demonstrate a modest antidepressant effect of omega-3 supplementation, particularly in individuals with established depressive disorders. A recent systematic review reported that increasing omega-3 intake was associated with small but statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms, with optimal effects occurring around 1 to 2 g per day of combined EPA and DHA.3 Evidence for anxiety reduction is more heterogeneous, although some studies suggest clinically meaningful improvements in individuals with anxiety disorders.

From a clinical perspective, omega-3 supplementation may be most useful for athletes with low dietary intake of fatty fish or those experiencing mood disturbances during periods of injury, overtraining, or career transition. Supplements are generally well tolerated, though clinicians should monitor total dosage, as intake above approximately 3 g daily may increase the risk of bleeding.

Vitamin D