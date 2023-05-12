Geography of the Forehead

"Everyone thinks the brain is so complicated, but let’s look at the facts."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares poem "Geography of the Forehead" by Ron Koertge, who is a prolific writer and Poet Laureate of South Pasedena, California.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Related Videos
Related Content

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

"Spring"

May 19th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Influential Figures

May 14th 2023

"Hospital Food"

May 5th 2023

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

"Spring"

May 19th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Influential Figures

May 14th 2023

"Hospital Food"

May 5th 2023

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

"Spring"

May 19th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Influential Figures

May 14th 2023

"Hospital Food"

May 5th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.