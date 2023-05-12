"Everyone thinks the brain is so complicated, but let’s look at the facts."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares poem "Geography of the Forehead" by Ron Koertge, who is a prolific writer and Poet Laureate of South Pasedena, California.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.