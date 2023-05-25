Hospital Food

Psychiatric TimesVol 40, Issue 5

"We lower a plastic tray on his ribs as if food can stop the dying..."

POETRY OF THE TIMES

We lower a plastic tray on his ribs

as if food can stop the dying:

cold potato scooped like a snowball,

canned spinach oozing green,

microwaved chicken thigh.

I’ve watched anorectic men clog

N-G tubes with brown rice

and Kombacha mushroom tea,

listened to wives plead

just make him take a few bites,

withstood lectures on macrobiotics

delivered by a Camel chain smoker.

No, I’ve never seen hospital food

stop the dying.


Some days, worn and hungry,

I take refuge in smooth noodles

glistening black beans and red chilis,

fragrant sips of jasmine tea,

sweet white sesame balls the size of prayers.

And I think about the sick men

dissolving like tailpipes in the sea,

what they long to devour,

how we die without appetite

and the way we live with hungers

that consume our hearts like another kind of dying.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.


"We will keep doing everything we can to ensure more people have the peace of mind that comes with high-quality health care.”
White House Announces Record Health Insurance Enrollment
hospital
Hospital Food
mood disorders
Lithium: Past, Present, and Future
What is the connection?
Investigating the Impact of ADHD on Smoking Cessation Outcomes
aerobic exercise
Aerobic Exercise: Benefits Following Brain Injury
"If we ignore or do not successfully address these future risks, we may need more than luck to avoid these looming disasters."
Social Psychiatric Predictions
narcolepsy
Addressing Narcolepsy: Approaches and Advances
"CT-R emphasizes the importance of hope while taking it a step further, turning hope into meaningful action and internalizing what success says about a person’s identity, strength, and ability to navigate future challenges."
Recovery-Oriented Cognitive Therapy: A Game Changer for Justice-Involved Individuals
movie
Exploring Surprising Parallels Between The Sixth Sense and a Real Case
"I have worked for organizations that treated health care clinicians like they were widget makers in factories."
Art and Science of Forming a Multidisciplinary Group Practice
"It is essential to have an aggressive path forward to increase public awareness of mental health and illness, education on early intervention and treatment access, and continued destigmatization of mental illness."
Teach and Treat Your Children Well
schizophrenia, covid
Using Collaborative Care to Improve Outcomes for Patients With Schizophrenia and COVID-19
Memorial Day
A Time for Remembering
An expert discusses the reality of and the true role of psychiatrists in involuntary hospitalization.
What the Public Does Not Know About Involuntary Hospitalization
psychoeducation
Psychoeducation or Psychiatric Contagion? Social Media and Self-Diagnosis
