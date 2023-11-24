Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem that launched his poetry career, "How JFK Killed My Father," on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.