"How JFK Killed My Father"

"Hat factories closed quiet as prayer books, and loss lingered in my father’s guts like unswept garbage after a big parade..."

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem that launched his poetry career, "How JFK Killed My Father," on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

