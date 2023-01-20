"My mother’s idea of heaven was a pulse, nurses in white spilling light across fields with hurricane lamps, bandage rolls, syringes, pain killers, stethoscopes, pressure cuffs, patella hammers."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Dorianne Laux's "Ideas of Heaven." She is the author of Only as the Day Is Long: New and Selected Poems, which was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in the Psychiatric Times™ “Poetry of the Times” column. He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.