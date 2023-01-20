Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Dorianne Laux's "Ideas of Heaven." She is the author of Only as the Day Is Long: New and Selected Poems, which was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in the Psychiatric Times™ “Poetry of the Times” column. He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.