Ideas of Heaven

By Richard M. Berlin, MD

"My mother’s idea of heaven was a pulse, nurses in white spilling light across fields with hurricane lamps, bandage rolls, syringes, pain killers, stethoscopes, pressure cuffs, patella hammers."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Dorianne Laux's "Ideas of Heaven." She is the author of Only as the Day Is Long: New and Selected Poems, which was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in the Psychiatric Times™ “Poetry of the Times” column. He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Winter Evening Walking Meditation

January 19th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

If You Ask Me My Name

January 13th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Running

January 6th 2023

Purposeful Light

January 6th 2023

