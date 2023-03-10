"Under the bludgeonings of chance, My head is bloody, but unbowed."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Invictus" by William Ernest Henley, which was an influential and encouraging poem for Nelson Mandela and other prisoners during the fight on apartheid in South Africa. The 2009 biopic on Mandela is named after this poem.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times™ in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.