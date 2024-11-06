Blog

Article

It's Time for Psychiatrists to Step Up

Author(s):

H. Steven Moffic, MD

Key Takeaways

  • Social determinants, not genetics, are key in the rising prevalence of mental disorders, necessitating global action against divisiveness and trauma.
  • Dr. Moffic, a retired psychiatrist, is recognized for his work in cultural and ethical psychiatry, receiving multiple prestigious awards.
SHOW MORE

We need psychiatrists now more than ever...

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

Over the past year, not much has changed as far as the rising prevalence of formal mental disorders as well as what I call the social psychopathologies. Since our genetics haven’t changed much over this past decade or so, the reason has to lie in the social determinants of mental health. Our challenge—and that of our new American presidential administration—has to be to reduce the scapegoating, divisiveness, trauma, and wars around the world.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Related Videos
Dune Part 2
heart
uncertainty
bystander
Discrimination
MLK
new year
love
baggage
2024
Related Content
thankful
November 6th 2024

What We Are Thankful For

Mike Hennessy Jr
Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD
May 17th 2021

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

Angela A. Coombs, MD Jennifer Sotsky, MD, MS
black racism police
November 5th 2024

Navigating the Intersection of Mental Health, Racism, and Law Enforcement

Tiffani L. Bell Washington, MD, MPH, FAPA
Lloyd Sederer, MD: A Conversation About Addiction and the Opioid Epidemic
March 19th 2021

Lloyd Sederer, MD: A Conversation About Addiction and the Opioid Epidemic

Angela A. Coombs, MD Jennifer Sotsky, MD, MS
intersection
November 4th 2024

At a Crossroads: Clinicians and Law Enforcement, a Partnership to Protect Mental Health

Leah Kuntz Jeff Futo Mark R. Munetz, MD
election
November 4th 2024

Electing to Make America Sane Again: Halloween, Diwali, and Day of the Dead

H. Steven Moffic, MD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.