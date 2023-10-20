Kansas, 4AM

"The sounds of the world at this late hour sadden you, but then enters the rain, hastening down, the rain that wants to touch everything and almost does."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Kim Addonizio's poem “Kansas, 4AM,” recently published in the New Yorker.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

