'Lay Down Sally'

Blog
Article

"He's dying on dialysis—I’ve known him since my first days as a doctor, and now he wants to quit."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem, "Lay Down Sally," which was featured in the January 2024 issue of Psychiatric Times. Dr Berlin spent many years as a consultation liaison psychiatrist on a hospital renal dialysis team, and this poem is inspired by this experience.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Related Videos
Related Content
dialysis

"Lay Down Sally"

January 17th 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016
Podcast
winter

The Snow Man

January 12th 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012
Podcast
Anticipatory Growth

Anticipatory Growth

January 3rd 2024
Article
ear

Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear

December 29th 2023
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.