Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem, "Lay Down Sally," which was featured in the January 2024 issue of Psychiatric Times. Dr Berlin spent many years as a consultation liaison psychiatrist on a hospital renal dialysis team, and this poem is inspired by this experience.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.