"He's dying on dialysis—I’ve known him since my first days as a doctor, and now he wants to quit."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem, "Lay Down Sally," which was featured in the January 2024 issue of Psychiatric Times. Dr Berlin spent many years as a consultation liaison psychiatrist on a hospital renal dialysis team, and this poem is inspired by this experience.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.