Let’s Get Competitive

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Psychiatric Times has long prided itself on being the Voice of Psychiatry, elevating psychiatric clinicians around the globe. What do so many of our featured authors have in common, you may ask? They are practitioners at the top of their field, they strive toward improving patient outcomes, and yes, they are good writers.

As part of our cover story on Psychopathology Refracted into Seven Modalities (PRiSM), Psychiatric Times is hosting a writing contest for the best use of the instrument. Ronald W. Pies, MD; and Mark L. Ruffalo, MSW, DPsa, created this psychometric tool to assist clinicians in reaching a formal DSM-5 diagnosis by guiding them to a general sphere of psychopathology.

We will award a $500 honorarium to the author or authors of the best article. The deadline—January 31, 2026—is approaching fast, so be sure to submit your entry before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. I encourage anyone who is interested to check out our submission guidelines, which you can find here .

I wish you all good luck!

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences